Newport UPS store defies governor’s mask order, ignores AG warnings

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A store in the Northeast Kingdom in violation of the governor’s executive order to mask up has defied repeated demands by the attorney general’s office to comply.

Like most communities in Vermont, businesses in downtown Newport have signs stating “no masks no service.” But the UPS store in Newport has a sign that states despite the governor’s mask-up order, employees aren’t wearing them and they’re optional for customers. Store officials declined to comment on the policy but pointed out their continued customer support.

UPS Store sign in Newport (WCAX)

“I support it. I don’t think I feel unsafe at all not wearing a mask. I feel safer actually,” said Margie Catuogno of Newport.

“I feel like there is nothing to be upset about, it just is what it is. When you are dealing with them you are far enough away from them. The store is pretty big, wide and open,” said Hedi Pheria of Glover.

People with and without masks traveled in and out of the store on Thursday. “This is a free country and people should have the right to decide,” Catuogno said.

But not everyone is in support of the store’s no mask policy. “It’s a safety thing. It’s not a political thing. I think it should be adhered to,” Karen Rinner of Newport.

Newport Police Chief Travis Bingham says his department has a good relationship with the community but they have been called several times this week for compliance checks at the UPS store. “For these kinds of orders that are put out by the governor, our sole job is the education piece of this. Any enforcement action, whether that’s civil or criminal, is done through the attorney general’s office,” Bingham said.

And Attorney General T.J. Donovan says he is aware of the issue. His office sent two cease and desist letters -- one in November and the other on Wednesday. “Look, Vermonters are law-abiding good people, but at some point in time, we are going to have to take action. We have done it before, we are prepared to do it here, and if there is not compliance that’s where we are going to end up,” he said.

Donovan says Vermonters have been following the order and that’s the reason for success and the light at the end of the tunnel. “People have to follow the governor’s order, that’s why we have done so well in Vermont in terms of keeping everyone healthy -- because people have done the right thing. I hope this business owner does the right thing,” he said.

For now, the store remains open.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.