NH judge who allegedly altered court paperwork resigns

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 8:14 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire circuit court judge accused of altering court paperwork with white-out in a 2019 family division case while she was under investigation has resigned, a day before a judicial hearing was scheduled to start.

Nashua Circuit Court Judge Julie Introcaso reached an agreement with the Judicial Conduct Committee on Tuesday in which she did not contest ethics violations issued against her.

The agreement also said she wanted to resolve the proceedings without a hearing.

The committee had been scheduled to start that Wednesday.

Last fall, the committee released a document alleging that Introcaso violated the state’s Code of Judicial Conduct.

