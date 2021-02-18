Public Health leaders urge Vermont Legislators to prevent sales of all flavored tobacco products

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Public health Leaders are urging Vermont Lawmakers to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products in the state.

Flavors that appeal to children are already banned federally but a bill here would include a ban on any fruit or candy flavored e-cigarettes, e-liquids, and menthol cigarettes.

Experts say low-income Vermonters, BIPOC Vermonters and young adults are typically the target demographic for buying these products.

Lawmakers cite data on an uptick of young people using e-cigarettes in Vermont, especially menthol or mint flavored to back the legislation.

Zoey Pickel, from the Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids says, “right now, e-cigarettes and flavors are very in, they’re very cool, they’re part of the youth culture. So taking away these flavors that make it appealing and enticing and more easy to use, will take it out of the culture.”

The bill is in the senate health and wellness committee and only two states; California and Massachusetts have passed legislation, to restrict the sale of flavored e-cigarettes and menthol cigarettes.

