Scott seeks to appoint 2 to State Board of Education

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is looking to appoint two members to the State Board of Education.

Scott said Wednesday that he is seeking applications for appointments to a six-year term starting in March.

He says he is looking for applicants who are committed to enhancing the quality of education and ensuring students in all corners of the state have an equal opportunity to succeed.

Applications can be filled out online on the home page of the governor’s office on the state of Vermont website under board’s and commissions.

