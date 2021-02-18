Advertisement

Scott seeks to appoint 2 to State Board of Education

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 4:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is looking to appoint two members to the State Board of Education.

Scott said Wednesday that he is seeking applications for appointments to a six-year term starting in March.

He says he is looking for applicants who are committed to enhancing the quality of education and ensuring students in all corners of the state have an equal opportunity to succeed.

Applications can be filled out online on the home page of the governor’s office on the state of Vermont website under board’s and commissions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

