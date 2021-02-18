Special enrollment period opens for Vermonters to sign up for health insurance

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters without health insurance can now sign up through Vermont Health Connect through May 14th.

Due to the COVID-19 emergency, federal officials opened a special enrollment period that began Wednesday for all Americans to sign up and also get financial help if they qualify.

Darren Perron spoke about with Kelly Smith with MVP Health Care about this change and what options people will have.

