Sununu to provide COVID-19 briefing

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu will give a pandemic briefing Thursday afternoon.

It comes as lawmakers this week were discussing nearly two dozen provisions included in the governor’s pandemic-related emergency orders, including several related to schools and the authorization of emergency remote or hybrid learning, Other provisions focus on municipal government, including measures related to postponing town meetings or elections. The bill drew opposition from residents who oppose the emergency orders and said they should not be codified in law.

As of Wednesday, New Hampshire health officials have reported a total of 71,965 coronavirus cases. There have been a total of 1,148 deaths.

