Advertisement

Sununu to provide COVID-19 briefing

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu will give a pandemic briefing Thursday afternoon.

Watch live at 3 p.m. on WCAX.com. Click here to view in new browser window or watch above.

It comes as lawmakers this week were discussing nearly two dozen provisions included in the governor’s pandemic-related emergency orders, including several related to schools and the authorization of emergency remote or hybrid learning, Other provisions focus on municipal government, including measures related to postponing town meetings or elections. The bill drew opposition from residents who oppose the emergency orders and said they should not be codified in law.

As of Wednesday, New Hampshire health officials have reported a total of 71,965 coronavirus cases. There have been a total of 1,148 deaths.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-car crash closes part of Route 7
6 car pileup closes Route 7 in Charlotte
Police are investigating a suspicious death in St. Johnsbury.
Brother mourns sibling’s suspicious death
File photo
Police: Barre City man confessed to arson on radio show
Vermont teen dies in crash
Christina Nolan
Temporary replacement named for Vermont’s U.S. attorney

Latest News

Frank Bullis
Super Senior: Frank Bullis
Kasey Giorgio/File
Homeless man charged in Barre rape
File photo
Dartmouth plans for ‘normal’ fall term, with caveats
File photo
Man pleads guilty to voting twice in 2016 general election