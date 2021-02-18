UVM sees nearly 80 positive COVID cases since start of spring semester

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Coronavirus cases are on the rise at the University of Vermont.

Since February 1 -- 78 students, both on and off campus, have tested positive. 46 of those cases came just last week.

School leaders say the good news is, 60% of the new positive on-campus cases came from students who were already in quarantine. And 30% of the new positive off-campus cases came from students already in quarantine.

Additionally, the school is adding more testing.

Alongside the weekly PCR tests, rapid antigen testing is being done is specific situations, like if a student is symptomatic.

We’re told their quarantine and isolation housing have not reached capacity.

