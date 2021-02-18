Advertisement

Vermont Gas requests rate increase

Vermont Gas Systems wants to increase its rates.
By Christina Guessferd
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The cost to heat your home may go up next year.

Vermont Gas Systems wants to increase rates by 2.6% or an average of $2.40 more per month.

They say this change comes after a decade of declining rates, so they say homeowners now are still paying less than they were a decade ago.

But they expect some pushback.

“We understand those COVID stressors that Vermonters are feeling. We’re Vermonters ourselves. We’re working and living right in this community. I think we all feel that in our business operations. It’s just become harder, sometimes more expensive to do business, but that doesn’t take away from our commitment to run our systems safely and reliably, and also to think about the future,” said Neale Lunderville, the president and CEO of Vermont Gas Systems.

The proposal still needs approval from the Public Utility Commission.

