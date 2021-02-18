BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a cloudy day on Thursday, light snow will overspread the region from south to north late Thursday night and into Friday morning. Most of the snow will be light and scattered, totaling 1-2″ in most spots by Friday evening. Temperatures will also be a little warmer on Friday as well, topping out in the low 30s.

Snow showers will linger into Friday night and Saturday. We’ll likely see some additional light snow accumulation of about 1-2″ through Saturday afternoon before snow showers taper off on Saturday evening. Temperatures over the weekend will be a little cooler, with highs in the mid 20s. We’ll get some sunshine back on Sunday for a nice end to the weekend.

Warmer weather will be headed our way for most of next week. Look for the chance of snow on Monday and into the first half of Tuesday. Temperatures will be warming into the low to mid 30s. Temperatures will continue to climb through mid week. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday and into Thursday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.