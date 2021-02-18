BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! After a cold start to the day, temperatures will be moderating a bit this afternoon, getting a little closer to normal for this time of year. We’ll start the day with some sunshine in our northern areas, but then clouds will overtake the sky as a frontal system, the brunt of which is passing to our south, moves in and clips us with some light snow that will be starting tonight, and lasting right through Friday and into Saturday. The light snow will be on & off, and scattered about. So, even though it will be lasting into Saturday, snow amounts will be fairly light . . . just 1-3″ of new snow for most of us, but a little bit more in the higher elevartions.

We’ll catch a sunny break on Sunday as the system moves away, and before another one moves in on Monday with more light snow. Winds will be brisk out of the south on Monday as that system approaches. Some snow showers may linger into early Tuesday.

Then another clipper system will move in with more of the same late Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures will be warming up, though, next week, getting back into the mid/upper 30s by mid-week.

Although the snow will be light and scattered over the next couple of days, it will still be enough to slicken up some roads, so take it easy on the roads. -Gary

