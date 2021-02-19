All-female organization focuses on helping out the community

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s never a bad time to start an organization who’s central goal is helping others. And this group is made up of women, showing up and helping out.

A year ago, a small group of women wanted to help out the community. Fast-forward to now, and they are cutting checks to organizations like Sara Holbrook for $10,000.

“An enormous amount of what it takes to run this organization is, happens through the grace of our donors,” said Christine Lloyd-Newberry, the executive director at The Sara Holbrook Community Center.

Subsidies from the state and grants written give The Sara Holbrook Community Center a backbone for a budget, but Lloyd-Newberry says its donors that keep them afloat.

“As cliché as it sounds, it really does take a village to make all of this work,” said Lloyd-Newberry.

A recent donation from a relatively new section of that village, can mean the world.

“By March, we had 10 members,” said Deb Caulo, the Steering Committee member of 100+ Women Who Care Chittenden County.

100+ Women Who Care opened their chapter in March of 2020, thinking with 10 members donating $100, they could give $1,000 to organizations in need every quarter. But Caulo says the grew quickly to over 100 women for their most recent meeting.

“We thought maybe COVID would be a detriment to our growth, but in fact what we have heard from a lot of members is that a lot of their volunteering had taken the backseat and this was a great way for them to give back to their community without compromising their health. I think it enabled our membership, said Caulo.

Their concept is simple.

You join, you commit to donating $100 a quarter, and you get to nominate a non-profit that serves Chittenden County.

Three are picked at random, and they get to present for a chance at a donation of money crowd-sourced from the group.

This quarter, it was Sara Holbrook.

“Becuase Sara Holbrook has been a part of the community for so long, people were familiar with it and it tugs at your heart,” said Caulo.

She says they still have plans to grow. Growth, places like Sara Holbrook say is always needed.

“I think the really unique thing about this organization is it is a group of women that are already giving in the community and what they have done is elevate their giving,” said Lloyd-Newberry.

Lloyd-Newberry says when organizations like 100+ Women Who Care look out for organizations like Sara Holbrook, it serves as a stamp of approval that the work they are doing isn’t going unnoticed, or unappreciated.

“It actually makes us know in a more direct way that we are doing the right work,” said Lloyd-Newberry.

You don’t have to be in Chittenden County to join 100+ Women Who Care, anyone can join the Chittenden County chapter, all that matters is you want to give back. We’re told there also is a Franklin County chapter.

