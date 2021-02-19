Advertisement

Apartment building burns, water hard to find amid Texas freeze

By KSAT staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 9:32 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (KSAT) - Residents of an apartment complex were stranded in the cold as a fire engulfed their building on Thursday.

Making matters worse: Firefighters were having trouble getting water to the scene because the hydrants were frozen.

“Water has been gone for about three, four days now,” a Cortland View Apartments resident said.

They weren’t the only ones without water.

“Our main concern is water supply. All these hydrants out here are dry. Well, they’re not dry. They’re just frozen and there’s no water,” Bexar-Bulverde Volunteer Fire Dept. Chief Jerry Bialick said.

The volunteer fire department had to bring water from remote locations, delaying rescue efforts.

“Down the street, way down, way, way down there, there is some water. That’s where we’re filling up our tenders,” Bialick said.

The chief said they had about 75 firefighters on scene, including Army personnel from Camp Bullis, but the additional hands don’t make a difference without any water.

“That’s our problem. Once we make a little advance on the fire, we run out of water,” Bialick said.

Another challenge was locating the fire.

“We were using our thermal imaging cameras throughout the structure to find it. Finally located a spot, go to the floor and it was between the second and third floors,” the chief said.

All residents could do was watch as they endured the cold weather.

“Honestly, it’s been a long week and hopefully we want to see light at the end of the tunnel,” a resident said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KSAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Burlington GOP Chair, Kolby Lamarche, resigns from position
Gov. Phil Scott/Fie
Scott to loosen restrictions for long-term care facilities, travelers
File photo
Champlain Parkway faces challenge from racial justice group
The UPS Store in Newport has been sent two cease and desist letters from the AG's office over...
Vermont AG files lawsuit over UPS Store mask violations
AP File
Vermont Supreme Court: Limit on gun magazine size is legal

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2021 file photo, a woman wrapped in a blanket crosses the street near...
Power failure: How a winter storm pushed Texas into crisis
Looking ahead: Week of Feb. 22
Looking ahead: Week of Feb. 22
In the garden: Fresh ideas for your garden planning
In the garden: Fresh ideas for your garden planning
“These are places that not only tell the story of Vermont’s history, they also are the places...
Preserving Vermont’s History: 13 projects awarded state grants
Fun things to do this Sunday
What to do Sunday, Feb. 21