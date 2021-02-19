Advertisement

Beyonce’s foundation provides aid for people affected by winter storms

Beyonce’s BeyGOOD Foundation has teamed up with Adidas and the Houston disaster relief group...
Beyonce’s BeyGOOD Foundation has teamed up with Adidas and the Houston disaster relief group Bread of Life to help people affected by the winter storm.(CNN, Pool)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Beyonce is lending a hand to her home state of Texas and surrounding states hit hard by the recent winter storm.

The storm left millions of people without power for days. Millions also lost access to clean, running water.

Beyonce’s BeyGOOD Foundation has teamed up with Adidas and the Houston disaster relief group Bread of Life.

People impacted by the storm can apply for up to $1,000 in aid through Bread of Life’s online form.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kasey Giorgio/File
Homeless man charged in Barre rape
Residents in Newport City do not have a UPS store as of Thursday afternoon.
Newport UPS Store loses franchise over mask violations
UVM says COVID spike linked to students not following protocols
Al’s French Frys is encouraging people to grab something to eat in one of their new heated...
Al’s French Frys gets creative with new outdoor dining option
Jenna Connelly
Convenience store worker pleads not guilty to stun-gun stickup

Latest News

People wait in near freezing temperatures to fill water bottles and coolers with water from a...
Lights come back on in Texas as water woes rise in the South
LIVE: Biden gives remarks at Munich Security Conference
AP File
Scott creates agriculture panel to help grow the industry
A Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling in December banned Russia’s team name, flag and...
Russia’s new team name, flag agreed for next 2 Olympic Games
New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, Cuomo appears during a news conference about the COVID-19...
The lighter days of CNN’s Cuomo Brothers show are long gone