Burlington crews save home after evening fire

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 6:38 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington firefighters are asking you to make sure your smoke detectors are working after a fire Thursday night.

According to the battalion chief, crews responded to a fire at a home on Ethan Allen Parkway just before 9 p.m.

They say the owners were home at the time, but smelled smoke and were able to get out in time.

While the home had smoke detectors, we’re told they weren’t working.

Crews were able to get the flames out quickly.

There’s no word on a cause, but investigators say it looks to be accidental.

