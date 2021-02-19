Cats beat UMBC, clinch share of Am East regular season title

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s basketball team earned at least a share of the America East regular season crown for the fifth consecutive season with an 80-71 win at UMBC on Thursday night.

Ryan Davis had a team high 21 points, while Stef Smith (6-for-7 from three point range) and Ben Shungu (7-for-10 from the field) each added 20.

The Catamounts extended their winning streak to eight games and stand at 10-3. The Retrievers fall to 12-5 overall and 9-4 in the conference standings.

With the win, UVM secured at least a share of the America East regular season title, however, to earn the top seed in the conference tournament, Vermont will have to beat UMBC in the regular season finale Friday night (5pm) because the Retrievers own the tiebreaker if the teams finish with identical conference records.

