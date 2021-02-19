Advertisement

Cats beat UMBC, clinch share of Am East regular season title

Davis, Smith and Shungu combined for 61 points to lead Vermont to an 80-71 win over Retrievers.
Davis, Smith and Shungu combined for 61 points to lead Vermont to an 80-71 win over Retrievers.
Davis, Smith and Shungu combined for 61 points to lead Vermont to an 80-71 win over Retrievers.
By Mike McCune
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s basketball team earned at least a share of the America East regular season crown for the fifth consecutive season with an 80-71 win at UMBC on Thursday night.

Ryan Davis had a team high 21 points, while Stef Smith (6-for-7 from three point range) and Ben Shungu (7-for-10 from the field) each added 20.

The Catamounts extended their winning streak to eight games and stand at 10-3. The Retrievers fall to 12-5 overall and 9-4 in the conference standings.

With the win, UVM secured at least a share of the America East regular season title, however, to earn the top seed in the conference tournament, Vermont will have to beat UMBC in the regular season finale Friday night (5pm) because the Retrievers own the tiebreaker if the teams finish with identical conference records.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kasey Giorgio/File
Homeless man charged in Barre rape
Residents in Newport City do not have a UPS store as of Thursday afternoon.
Newport UPS Store loses franchise over mask violations
UVM says COVID spike linked to students not following protocols
Al’s French Frys is encouraging people to grab something to eat in one of their new heated...
Al’s French Frys gets creative with new outdoor dining option
Jenna Connelly
Convenience store worker pleads not guilty to stun-gun stickup

Latest News

Highlights from wins from CVU, Essex, Spaulding, Vergennes and Winooski girls basketball
H.S. scores for Thursday, February 18th
Highlights from wins by BFA, CVU, Missisquoi and Rice boys and South Burlington girls hockey.
H.S. scores for Wednesday, February 17th
With highlights from wins by Colchester, Essex and Rice boys and Hartford girls.
H.S. Basketball for Tuesday, February 16th
With highlights from games at Colchester, Burlington, Northfield, Rice, West Rutland,...
H.S. Basketball for Monday, February 15th