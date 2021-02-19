Clinton County Nursing Home sees new COVID cases

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New positive cases of the coronavirus are popping up inside the Clinton County Nursing Home.

On Tuesday, a resident and a staff member tested positive for the virus. And then on Thursday, two more staff members tested positive.

We’re told right now everyone is asymptomatic.

The nursing home administrator says they are following guidance and are tested bi-weekly. They are working with the local and state health department.

Meanwhile, the Clinton County Health Department says two more people have died of COVID in the county. That brings the total to 24.

