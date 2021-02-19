Clinton County seniors get their second vaccination

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Seniors in Plattsburgh are getting their second COVID vaccinations.

The Clinton County Health Department spent Friday morning administering second Moderna doses to 100 seniors living in the Plattsburgh Housing Authority complexes. Strict social distancing and sanitizing guidelines were in place throughout the morning.

Local resident Jack LaDuke got his second shot. He said it was quick and he was grateful for the opportunity. “Plattsburgh Housing Authority is great for doing this for the people so we don’t have to go out. It’s great that they come right to us, makes the time shorter too,” he said.

Friday’s vaccine was given to anyone 65 and up at the Lake View Towers and the Russell H. Barnard and Robert S. Long Apartments. Of the 225 people living in the senior apartments, 30% are under 65 and not eligible for the vaccine.

