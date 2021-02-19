Advertisement

Damon faces resisting arrest charge

Johnny Damon/File
Johnny Damon/File(KWCHCIK)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINDERMERE, Fla. (AP) - Former All-Star baseball player Johnny Damon has been arrested in central Florida on a charge of resisting an officer after he was pulled over for suspicion of driving under the influence.

Jail records show that the 47-year-old was booked into jail early Friday after an incident in a wealthy suburb of Orlando popular with professional athletes. He is charged with resisting an officer without violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Damon was a key member of the 2004 World Series champion Boston Red Sox team that broke the franchise’s 86-year title drought. The outfielder later signed with the New York Yankees and helped them win the 2009 World Series.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

