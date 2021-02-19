Advertisement

Drop in long-term care COVID patients freeing up UVM Medical Center beds

Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The head of the UVM Medical Center says the number of COVID patients in his hospital is down.

At a press conference with Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger Friday, Dr. Stephen Leffler said a dramatic drop in outbreaks at Chittenden County long-term care facilities is having a positive impact on hospital capacity.

“In the hospital today, we do have 11 COVID patients. Over the past week or so we’ve been running around 10 to 12 in that range. That’s less than it was two weeks ago when I was telling you we had 21 or 22. We do have five in our ICU today. That’s a little higher than it’s been but we have plenty of beds, plenty of ventilators, plenty of capacity. So, from a hospital capacity standpoint, we’re in very good shape on COVID,” he said.

Leffler urges everyone to get the vaccine when their turn comes no matter what type is offered.

