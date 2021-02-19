Advertisement

Leahy weighs in on Trump impeachment acquittal - Pt. 2

Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, reads the Senate's vote to acquit former President Donald Trump...
Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, reads the Senate's vote to acquit former President Donald Trump Saturday.(WCAX)
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont senator Patrick Leahy, who presided over former president Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial last week, had to call for civility at one point.

It came following a dramatic twist when there was a proposal to bring in last-minute witnesses.

In part two of his recent interview, Darren Perron spoke with Leahy about the tense moments and the outcome.

Related Story:

Leahy weighs in on Trump impeachment acquittal

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kasey Giorgio/File
Homeless man charged in Barre rape
Residents in Newport City do not have a UPS store as of Thursday afternoon.
Newport UPS Store loses franchise over mask violations
UVM says COVID spike linked to students not following protocols
Al’s French Frys is encouraging people to grab something to eat in one of their new heated...
Al’s French Frys gets creative with new outdoor dining option
A Vermont cow is taking the internet by storm after staging a breakout in Hartland.
Crafty Vermont cow’s escape caught on camera

Latest News

Johnny Damon/File
Damon faces resisting arrest charge
AP File
Vermont Supreme Court: Limit on gun magazine size is legal
Teaching financial literacy to the teachers
Gov. Andrew Cuomo/File
Cuomo admits to poor messaging on nursing home deaths, denies coverup