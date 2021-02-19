Leahy weighs in on Trump impeachment acquittal - Pt. 2

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont senator Patrick Leahy, who presided over former president Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial last week, had to call for civility at one point.

It came following a dramatic twist when there was a proposal to bring in last-minute witnesses.

In part two of his recent interview, Darren Perron spoke with Leahy about the tense moments and the outcome.

Related Story:

Leahy weighs in on Trump impeachment acquittal

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.