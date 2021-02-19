Middlebury College gets ready to welcome back students
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Hundreds of bags filled with food are ready to go to students returning to the Middlebury College campus this weekend.
They’re filled with chips, cookies, drinks, peanut butter and many other snacks.
Once students return, they get tested right away and then again on day 7.
Classes will begin on Wednesday. They will start fully remote. Then once students receive their negative day-7 tests, the fully remote period will end.
