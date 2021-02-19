Advertisement

NH NEA reacts to Sununu school mandate

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WEST LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - The union representing New Hampshire teachers is reacting to Governor Chris Sununu’s executive order mandating in-person learning a least two days a week.

Sununu says because of low transmission rates in schools, students should have access to in-person education. He says the negative effects of not being in school outweigh the risks. But Sununu also acknowledges that only a couple dozen schools in the state are not offering some in-person education due to the pandemic.

Union officials say Sununu is a little late to the party. “If you think about it, the governor when he put out the mask mandate for the state, he didn’t even include schools in that. So, he wasn’t really thinking too much about the safety of the schools before and now, like I said, we’ve already been doing this. We have been doing this all along for almost the entire year. And now he’s going to come out saying everyone has to do it. It doesn’t sound like he is really putting too much thought into it,” said New Hampshire NEA president Megan Tuttle.

New Hampshire teachers will be vaccinated during the next phase of the state’s rollout plan. We still don’t know when that will be. The in-person learning mandate begins March 8th.

