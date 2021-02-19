Advertisement

NH truck driver pleads guilty in ice from roof case

File photo
File photo(Courtesy: Londonderry Police)
Feb. 19, 2021
LONDONDERRY, N.H. (AP) - A box truck driver who was accused of not clearing snow and ice from his roof that dislodged and struck a car, injuring the driver, in Londonderry has pleaded guilty to a negligent driving violation.

Other charges against 60-year-old Richard Leiter, of Derry, including vehicular assault and reckless conduct, both misdemeanors, were dismissed on Wednesday. Police say Leiter was driving on Route 102 on Dec. 9, 2020 when snow and ice from his truck roof went through a car windshield.

Police say the driver of the car suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries to his face and eyes.

