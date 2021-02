BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pets with Potential are a bonded pair of cats.

These boys are sure to make anyone laugh. They are two peas in a pod that love to cuddle with each other and have fun.

To learn more about these brothers or any other bonded pairs of cats you can visit them by checking out the Chittenden County Humane Society’s website.

