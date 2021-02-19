Advertisement

Police: 2 women dressed as older ladies to try to get second COVID-19 vaccine in Fla.

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - A scene that sounds like it was written for an 80s sitcom played out in metro Orlando earlier this week.

Officials say two women appeared at a COVID-19 vaccine site dressed as elderly women in an attempt to get the shot.

Florida is currently prioritizing people 65 years and older, healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities to receive the vaccine.

Officials at the site called police after the women’s birth dates on their ID cards did not match what they used to register.

They also had vaccine cards showing they had already received their first doses.

“So yesterday, we realized a couple of young ladies came dressed up as grannies to get vaccinated for the second time,” said Dr. Raul Pino of Florida Department of Health.” So I don’t know how they escaped the first time, but they came vaccinated. The bonnets, the gloves, the glasses, the whole thing. And they probably were in their 20s.”

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the suspects were actually 44 and 34 years old. Responding police issued them warnings for trespassing.

It’s not known if they also dressed up to get their first doses.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kasey Giorgio/File
Homeless man charged in Barre rape
Residents in Newport City do not have a UPS store as of Thursday afternoon.
Newport UPS store loses franchise deal; refuses to wear masks
UVM officials: students not following COVID protocol
Al’s French Frys is encouraging people to grab something to eat in one of their new heated...
Al’s French Frys gets creative with new outdoor dining option
Jenna Connelly
Convenience store worker pleads not guilty to stun-gun stickup

Latest News

Another employee is COVID-19 positive at the Clinton County Nursing Home, one week after the...
Clinton County Nursing Home sees new COVID cases
Courtesy: Middlebury College
Middlebury College gets ready to welcome back students
When Harry and Meghan stepped away from full-time royal life in early 2020, it was agreed the...
It’s final: Harry and Meghan won’t return as working royals
Sara Holbrook Community Center
All-female organization focuses on helping out the community
It’s never a bad time to start an organization who’s central goal is helping others. And this...
All-female organization focuses on helping out the community