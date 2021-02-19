Rutland County Solid Waste District fined nearly $40,000

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Rutland County Solid Waste District is paying up after being accused of not following state law.

According to the Agency of Natural Resources and Department of Environmental Conservation, certain sites in Vermont are in charge of managing hazardous waste. It’s a job that comes with strict requirements.

The environmental conservation commissioner says the Rutland County Solid Waste District fell short.

After an inspection in June of 2019, a number of violations were reported.

We’re told the district promptly addressed them and now must pay a $37,000 fine.

