Scott creates agriculture panel to help grow the industry

AP File
AP File(Lisa Rathke | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Gov. Phil Scott has signed an executive order creating the Governor’s Commission on the Future of Vermont Agriculture to come up with ways to grow and expand Vermont’s agriculture.

The panel will be co-chaired by the secretaries of the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets and the Agency of Commerce and Community Development. The governor’s office says Scott will appoint up to 12 other members including those who represent dairy and maple and experts in food systems and in environmental and land use issues.

The commission will provide a report to the governor in November. 

