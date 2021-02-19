Summer camp enrollment is booming

PITTSFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Summer is just over four months away and many parents are concerned there won’t be camps for their kids. Most didn’t open last summer due to the pandemic. Overnight and Day Summer Camps in Vermont do not know exactly how they will operate. But families are already signing their kids up for camp.

“We were just awfully careful this past summer. It worked out. Nobody, fortunately, had symptoms or were ill,” says Phillip Williams, owner and director of Camp Wachusett.

At Camp Wachusett for Boys in Hubbardton, Williams used the knowledge he gained at his job in a continual care retirement community to host his camp last summer. “I had an optimistic view at that time about opening during the summer. I had a lot of parents who were very actively trying to persuade me to open, probably because they wanted a break. And the kids really needed something to do other than be inside,” says Williams.

Smaller numbers, staying outside as much as possible, wearing masks, and creating a bubble helped make it a success.

“Boys that were new and families that were new last year, nearly every one of them have signed up [for this year],” says Williams.

“Enrollment is booming.,” says Jed Byrom, director of Camp Sangamon in Pittsford. He says camps are looking at ways to host the same number of campers this summer in a larger area. “For this time of year there is a lot for camp directors to do and that is fairly abnormal. This is a relatively relaxed time of year a lot of the time for everything other than enrollment. We are not usually working on our physical camps when there is two feet of snow on the ground.”

His camp, like many others, was not open last summer. “It wasn’t that I didn’t think I could safely open, it was that I didn’t know. I felt like there was a lack of information about it,” says Byrom.

“Last summer would have been his third but, COVID,” says Jill Doody, a parent of a camper who attends Camp Sangamon. Her son, Ben Mcguigan is signed up for camp this summer.

He’s excited to go swimming and be around people after learning through a hybrid model at school. “It will be nice. I think it’s going to be really good,” says Ben Mcguigan.

“People are desperately wanting their kids to have another experience. Something other than being home or being virtual or half virtual or hybrid,” says Byrom.

As a parent, Doody says there is always a hesitance, but her son needs this experience. “Sangamon and camps, in general, are so important for kids and I am hopeful for this summer.”

While some summer camps have already canceled. hopeful directors like Byrom and Williams tell WCAX, they hope Vermont releases the summer camp guidelines earlier this year than they did for the summer of 2020

