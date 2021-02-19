Teaching financial literacy to the teachers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Starting next month, Champlain College and the Vermont Agency of Education are teaming up to offer free financial literacy training to Vermont teachers.

When the State Board of education adopted national financial literacy standards in 2018, Vermont schools started helping students learn about money in the classroom. Now, the new online course will help teach the teachers to get the job done.

Cat Viglienzni spoke with John Pelletier, the director of the Center of Financial Literacy at Champlain College, about why the program matters for young people.

