The lighter days of CNN’s Cuomo Brothers show are long gone

New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, Cuomo appears during a news conference about the COVID-19...
New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, Cuomo appears during a news conference about the COVID-19 vaccine at the State Capitol in Albany, N.Y., on Dec. 3, 2020, left, and CNN anchor Chris Cuomo attends the 12th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History in New York on Dec. 9, 2018. CNN said it had reinstated a prohibition on Chris Cuomo interviewing or doing stories about his brother. The policy avoids a conflict of interest or at the very least the appearance of one. (Mike Groll/Office of Governor of Andrew M. Cuomo via AP, left, and Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is in the news because of questions about nursing home COVID deaths, but it’s not a story you’ll hear on his brother Chris’ prime time show on CNN.

The network says it has restored a policy preventing Chris Cuomo from interviewing his brother, after notably overlooking that role last spring. Back then, in the early days of COVID with New York an epicenter and Chris suffering through the disease, the brothers appeared together several times.

But others on CNN are covering the nursing home story now, and the network’s Jake Tapper says Andrew Cuomo has declined dozens of requests to be on his show.

