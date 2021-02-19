NH snowmobile crash victim airlifted to Burlington
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 7:43 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLEBROOK, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts man was seriously injured after a snowmobile crash in Coos County, New Hampshire.
Authorities say Robert Gilchrist, 58, was riding with three others Thursday night around 6 p.m. on the Colebrook Rail Trail near the Stewartstown town line. They say he hit a bump coming up to a bridge crossing and lost control, rolled his sled.
He was airlifted to the UVM Medical Center in Burlington with severe but non-life-threatening injuries.
N.H. Fish and Game officials are reminding snowmobilers of the potential hazards when riding at night.
