Vaccine shipment delay in New York, Cuomo blames winter storm

FILE - (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
FILE - (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALBANY, NY. (WCAX) - The latest allocation of vaccine doses will be delayed in New York.

Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement Thursday that vaccines scheduled to be delivered between February 12th and February 21st, are delayed due to the winter storm impacting the country.

Governor Cuomo says, “every dose that should have shipped on Monday was held back, and only a limited number of Pfizer vaccines left shipping facilities on Tuesday and Wednesday.”

Governor Cuomo says the state Health Department is working with local departments to ensure a minimal impact, but it is likely some appointments will be rescheduled.

