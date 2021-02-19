Advertisement

Vermont AG files lawsuit over UPS Store mask violations

The UPS Store in Newport has been sent two cease and desist letters from the AG's office over...
The UPS Store in Newport has been sent two cease and desist letters from the AG's office over violation of the state's mask order.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan Friday said he’s suing The UPS Store in Newport for violating the governor’s executive order on masks.

It comes after the store’s corporate office late Thursday pulled its franchise deal with that store for violating the company’s uniform policy, which includes wearing masks. According to the sign on the store’s front door, customers shouldn’t expect employees to mask up. Donovan says after multiple attempts to contact the store Friday, they filed court paperwork to get the store in compliance.

“I really just don’t understand what this business owner is doing or trying to accomplish, because we have prevailed on this question before in court. I’m confident we will prevail going forward,” he said.

Donovan says people who use the store and have concerns about postal boxes should contact the U.S. Postal Service.

