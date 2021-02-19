Vermont state leaders to hold pandemic press conference

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Phil Scott and administration officials will hold another pandemic briefing Friday morning.

Watch live at 11 a.m. on Channel 3 and WCAX.com. Click here o view in a new browser window, or watch above.

The huge winter storm causing problems across the country has COVID-19 vaccine shipments delayed. We expect to hear if that means Vermont’s new doses are also being stalled.

We also expect state leaders to talk about the rise in cases among college students and potential new guidance for long-term care facilities and fully vaccinated Vermonters.

As of Thursday, Vermont health officials reported 131 new coronavirus cases for a total of 14,149. There have been a total of 193 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 1.7%. A total of 321,462 people have been tested, 247 travelers are being monitored, 13,141 have completed monitoring, and 11,221 have recovered.

To honor all the Vermonters who have died during the pandemic, flags are flying half-staff on Friday.

