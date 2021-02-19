Vermont Supreme Court: Limit on gun magazine size is legal

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP - The Vermont Supreme Court has upheld the legality of a state law that restricts the size of large-capacity ammunition magazines for firearms.

In a decision released Friday, the court says the law enacted in 2018 is a “reasonable regulation of the right of the people to bear arms for self-defense.” The ruling came in a case filed by Max Misch, of Bennington, who was charged with buying two, 30-round rifle magazines in New Hampshire and bringing them back to Vermont.

The court also used the Misch decision to answer a separate challenge to the law filed by the Vermont Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs.

