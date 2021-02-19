Watch Live: Cuomo COVID-19 briefing

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding a pandemic briefing Friday afternoon.

Watch live at 12:45 p.m. on WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new browser window, or watch above.

The governor says COVID rates continue to fall statewide. He says the state has a 3.4% percent positive rate as of Friday with the latest daily death count at 116.

Weather conditions around the country have slowed vaccine shipments to at least 32 states, including New York. Cuomo says the federal government is blaming the delays on winter storms nationwide. He says only a limited number of doses left shipping facilities on Tuesday and Wednesday. Now, the state health department is working with local departments to make sure the effects are minimal, but some appointments will likely need to be rescheduled.

•As of Friday, Clinton County, New York, has had a total of 3,368 confirmed cases and 24 deaths.

•As of Thursday, Essex County, New York, has had a total of 1,344 confirmed cases and 25 deaths.

•As of Friday, Franklin County, New York, has had a total of 1,966 confirmed cases and 12 deaths.

NURSING HOME DEATH UNDERCOUNT

A Democratic lawmaker this week says Cuomo has vowed to “destroy” him following criticism of the governor’s handling of COVID-19 outbreaks at nursing homes. The governor used a Wednesday call with reporters to blast Assemblyman Ron Kim, of Queens, for being one of nine Democratic Assembly members to sign onto a Tuesday letter to the Assembly that sought support for a bill to possibly impeach the governor and remove his emergency powers, which are set to expire this spring.

Kim, of Queens, told The New York Times and CNN Wednesday that the Democratic governor threatened to “destroy” the lawmaker in a private phone call.

