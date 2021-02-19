WCAX Burlington mayoral debate Sunday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington residents should have received their ballots in the mail by Friday, and those who haven’t are advised to contact the city clerk’s office.

Voters will decide who will run the city for the next three years. Mayor Miro Weinberger, D-Burlington, is facing challenges from City Council President Max Tracy, P-Ward 2, and Councilor Ali Dieng, I-Ward 7, among others.

The top three candidates join us to debate the issues this Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m. on “You Can Quote Me.”

