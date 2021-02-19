Advertisement

What to do Saturday, Feb. 20

Fun things to do this Saturday
Fun things to do this Saturday(WCAX)
By Kayla Martin
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at What to do this Saturday.

If you’re looking for something to get you and the family out of the house and into the snow, we have the event for you.

Snow Sculpture Building at Point au Roche State Park is going from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. This will be a cool way to test out your engineering and design skills. This frosty event will take place at the Nature Center. Equipment and shovels will be provided, but feel free to bring your own as well. All ages are welcome, and the event is free.

And if you’re looking for another icy adventure why not try to learn how to build a snow shelter

Starting at 10 a.m. you can. This fun and frosty event will actually keep you out of the cold. Quinzhees are meant to keep you out of the harsh winter elements. If that isn’t enough to keep you warm at this event. There will also be a fire and some hot cocoa.

And if you’re looking for an indoor event why not check out the free Virtual Story Time and Drawing Lesson from the creator of the award-winning series Johnny Boo & the Silly Blizzard.

James Kochalka is a comic artist and is using his skills to teach the next generation of artists. The event is free and starts at 11 a.m.

