BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Scattered flurries and light snow will continue over the region through Saturday afternoon. Most spots should only see a dusting to an inch of new accumulation, but higher elevations along the western slopes of the Green Mountains could accumulate up to 2 or 3 inches. We’ll get some breaks of sun late in the day on Saturday as well with highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Skies will clear out on Saturday night with mostly sunny skies on the way for Sunday. Temperatures will remain in the upper 20s for a nice end to the weekend. Warmer temperatures begin on Monday with highs getting above freezing. Temperatures continue to climb into the middle of next week with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Active weather will continue next week with a few weather systems swinging through between Monday and Thursday. Each will have the potential for some light snow, and depending on the timing, could mixing with some light sleet or rain showers as well.

Have a great weekend!

