BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! Snow returns today after that brief break from snowfall the last couple of days. The snow will persist through Saturday, but it will be on & off and won’t amount to a whole lot.

The snow is coming from the northern fringe of the storm system that has been bringing that latest round of wicked winter weather to the south and up through the mid-Atlantic region. So, the snow we get will be on & off and scattered about through the day. It will taper off to snow showers tonight, mainly in the higher elevations, and the same thing will happen on Saturday. By the end of Saturday, most of us will have gotten just another 1-3″ of snow, with an inch or two more in the higher elevations.

After this system moves through, we’ll get the sunshine back on Sunday to round out the weekend. But that break won’t last long. More active weather is on the way for next week.

Another frontal system will come through on Monday with another round of accumulating light snow. It will be breezy out of the south early in the day ahead of the approaching front.

A couple of weak, fast-moving disturbances could bring a few snow showers (or even some raindrops) late Tuesday into Wednesday. Another weak disturbance could come through on Thursday with a few snow showers, too.

There will be just enough snow today and tomorrow to slicken up some of the roads, so take it easy out there, and have a great weekend! -Gary

