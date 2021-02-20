Advertisement

Bovine kisses for a cause

North Country lawmakers, leaders kiss Alice the cow after reaching fundraising goal
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHAZY, N.Y. (WCAX) - North Country Lawmakers and leaders puckered up Friday for a great cause. Kelly O’Brien shows us who was getting smooched and why.

Cows lined the Miner Institute Dairy Research Center in Chazy Friday, though one was sitting in the spotlight. Alice is a four-year-old Holstein and she had quite a special day, being showered with love for a great cause.

Born and raised at the institute, she was snacking before the smooching. Nonprofits, lawmakers, and school leaders lines the pen all to give Alice a kiss. All joking aside, each peck has a reason behind it.

“It’s Ironic that the cow’s name is Alice,” said John Bernardi, director of United Way of the Adirondacks. “It’s also a really important program we have to help low and moderate-income working families.”

Alice was getting smooched because United Way of the Adirondack raised nearly $7,000 to help the hundreds of people in the region battling homelessness. It might not sound like a lot but the nonprofit says it leverages tens of thousands of dollars. “You would be surprised how many people in our region are this far from being homeless,” said Bernardi.

The issue of families on the verge of losing their home is nothing new, but something that’s gotten much worse during the pandemic. Bernardi said they have seen the need. “You never know when you’re going to need help,” she said.

That money is helping people like Sharon Deschamps of Cadyville “I recently lost my husband from a long illness and I didn’t have anywhere else to turn,” Deschamps said.

“There are a lot of great people out there and great organizations and businesses that step up here for people time and time again,” said Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Chateaugay Lake, “even in the middle of a pandemic.”

A few kisses to their favorite barnyard animal was nothing compared to the love radiating throughout the community to help neighbors in need.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

