NH judge hears arguments over remote access to House sessions

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A federal judge heard arguments Friday on whether medically vulnerable lawmakers should be given remote access to the New Hampshire House sessions next week or whether separate entrances for Democrats and Republicans and other safety measures would suffice.

Seven Democratic lawmakers sued Republican House Speaker Sherm Packard earlier this week. At a hearing Friday, their attorney said denying remote access violates the Americans with Disabilities Act and forces lawmakers to choose between risking their lives and ignoring their duties as elected officials.

Packard’s attorney argued the speaker can’t be sued for such decisions and that the requested accommodations are not feasible.

