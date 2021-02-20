UVM falls to UMBC in finale, will be #2 seed in Am East playoffs

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont had its eight-game winning streak snapped with a 66-55 loss at UMBC Friday evening.

Ryan Davis, who battled foul trouble throughout the game, led Vermont with 15 points. Justin Mazzulla added 12.

The Catamounts finished the regular season with a 10-4 record, tied with UMBC, but the Retrievers own the tiebreaker and will be the top overall seed in the upcoming America East Tournament. Vermont will be the #2 seed and will earn a bye into the semifinals. UVM is scheduled to host a semifinal game on Saturday, March 6th.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.