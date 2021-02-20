Advertisement

Waking Windows festival called off for 2021

By Elissa Borden
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For the second year in a row, Waking Windows has been canceled.

The news comes after organizers determined that they don’t foresee things getting much better between now and early May.

The early decision gives patrons, bands, and the Waking Windows team time to re-adjust.

The three-day music, food, and art festival usually takes over downtown Winooski for people to enjoy.

Organizers say they hope to do something small this year if public health allows, but until then, they’ll be taking the extra time to plan for their 10 year anniversary next year.

“But hopefully by 2022 we can kind of overtake Winooski once again. Hopefully there’s new businesses, the businesses that are here are still here and thriving at that point or continuing on as much as they can, but yeah 2022 is our hope and goal at this point,” says Nick Mavodones of Waking Windows.

To keep up to date with the Waking Windows crew and learn information about any potential smaller-scale shows this year, organizers say visiting their social media is the best route.

