BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - High pressure will build in tonight, with any snow showers ending. Lows will be in the single digits. Sunday will be a great day, with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. Enjoy! Things change on Monday as a weak system brings light snow to the region. Only a trace to 2 inches accumulation is expected. In spite of that, it will be warmer with highs in the mid 30s.

Tuesday and Wednesday look unsettled, with scattered valley showers and mountain snow showers. High temperatures will be pleasant, however, getting into the 30s, and even a few low 40s on Wednesday. It does get colder again for the end of the week, however. Some snow showers are expected Thursday, then a burst of cold air will arrive Friday, with highs only in the upper teens to low 20s, and lows in the single digits. Temperatures warm to around 30 degrees on Saturday, with fair weather.

