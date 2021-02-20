Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We have a decent weekend on the way. Mountain snow showers will continue today, with an additional trace to 2 inches accumulation possible. The valleys will have mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 20s. Snow showers will end this evening, with clearing overnight. It will be cold with lows in the single digits and teens. High pressure will then settle in for Sunday. It will be pleasant with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 20s.

An active week is on the way, but it will be in the form of several small systems. Snow is likely on Monday, though it will be light with only an inch or two of accumulation expected. Snow showers, and some valley showers, are likely Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will be relatively pleasant, with highs in the 30s. A few spots may hit 40 degrees on Wednesday.

Colder weather will make a comeback for the end of the week. Snow showers are expected Thursday. High pressure will then bring plenty of sunshine for Friday, but it will be cold with highs only in the low 20s.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott/Fie
Scott to loosen restrictions for long-term care facilities, travelers
Residents in Newport City do not have a UPS store as of Thursday afternoon.
Newport UPS Store loses franchise over mask violations
UVM says COVID spike linked to students not following protocols
Courtesy: N.H. State Police
NH snowmobile crash victim airlifted to Burlington
Kasey Giorgio/File
Homeless man charged in Barre rape

Latest News

Late Night Weather
Late Night Weather
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Dan with your Max Advantage Forecast
Late Night Max Advantage Forecast