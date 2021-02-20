BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We have a decent weekend on the way. Mountain snow showers will continue today, with an additional trace to 2 inches accumulation possible. The valleys will have mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 20s. Snow showers will end this evening, with clearing overnight. It will be cold with lows in the single digits and teens. High pressure will then settle in for Sunday. It will be pleasant with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 20s.

An active week is on the way, but it will be in the form of several small systems. Snow is likely on Monday, though it will be light with only an inch or two of accumulation expected. Snow showers, and some valley showers, are likely Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will be relatively pleasant, with highs in the 30s. A few spots may hit 40 degrees on Wednesday.

Colder weather will make a comeback for the end of the week. Snow showers are expected Thursday. High pressure will then bring plenty of sunshine for Friday, but it will be cold with highs only in the low 20s.

