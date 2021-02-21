Advertisement

Active warrant and possession of suspected heroin put Bennington man behind bars

Active warrant and suspected bust of 30 bags of heroin
Active warrant and suspected bust of 30 bags of heroin(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday night Brattleboro Police received a suspicious report from a business on Putney Road.

After investigating the scene Brattleboro police say, Dillon Hall was arrested for an active warrant out of Bennington, and for possession of 30 bags of suspected heroin.

Hall was arrested and is set to appear in court late this month.

