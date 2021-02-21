Active warrant and possession of suspected heroin put Bennington man behind bars

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday night Brattleboro Police received a suspicious report from a business on Putney Road.

After investigating the scene Brattleboro police say, Dillon Hall was arrested for an active warrant out of Bennington, and for possession of 30 bags of suspected heroin.

Hall was arrested and is set to appear in court late this month.

