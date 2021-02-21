Advertisement

Age Well offering assistance to seniors in need of COVID vaccine

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine(Paul Sancya | AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool, File)
By Erin Brown
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 7:05 PM EST
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s five agencies on aging are making sure older Vermonters have access to the COVID vaccine.

This week, Age Well sent out recorded phone messages to nearly 2,000 Vermonters who are 70 and older, informing them that they are now eligible to receive the vaccine. The message also included instructions on how to register.

Tracey Shamberger of Age Well says in the past week, the agency received about 50 calls from seniors who haven’t gotten the vaccine yet because they don’t have access to transportation or they physically can’t leave their homes.

“We did discover some of those people are homebound and they are feeling that they cannot get to a vaccination site so our helpline then assists those callers to find transportation and register. But if they are truly homebound, we refer them to a home health agency or to Garnet Transport Medicine,” Shamberger said.

If you or someone you know is a senior and needs assistance to get to a clinic, you can call the statewide helpline number at 1-800-642-5119. The closest Vermont Area Agency on Aging will respond.

Shamberger says Age Well is collaborating with community partners including the City of Burlington, the Vermont Department of Health, Home Health and Hospice in Addison, Chittenden and Franklin Counties, and Garnet Transport Medicine.

