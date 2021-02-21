Advertisement

Burlington essential workers to get more face masks

By Erin Brown
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More face masks are on their way to essential workers in Burlington.

Mayor Miro Weinberger says the city received an additional 3,000 high quality face masks from Masking For Good Vermont. He says this is an addition to the 26,000 masks that the city made last spring.

Weinberger says the city wants o prioritize essential workers in the mask distribution since it will likely be a few months before all essential workers can get the vaccine.

“We have distributed 838 of this shipment of 3,000 to 20 different organizations that deploy essential workers and that’s in addition to some city departments also using some of these masks,” Weinberger said.

City leaders say hundreds more masks will be available in the near future.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott/Fie
Scott to loosen restrictions for long-term care facilities, travelers
Residents in Newport City do not have a UPS store as of Thursday afternoon.
Newport UPS Store loses franchise over mask violations
UVM says COVID spike linked to students not following protocols
FILE
Burlington GOP Chair, Kolby Lamarche, resigns from position
Courtesy: N.H. State Police
NH snowmobile crash victim airlifted to Burlington

Latest News

Love your Neighbors event in Montpelier
Montpelier shoppers raise money to combat hunger
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Ice Fishing
Anglers hit the ice to benefit a clean and healthy Lake Champlain
File Image
UVM Extension and 4-H offering free virtual babysitter classes