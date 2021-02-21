Burlington essential workers to get more face masks

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More face masks are on their way to essential workers in Burlington.

Mayor Miro Weinberger says the city received an additional 3,000 high quality face masks from Masking For Good Vermont. He says this is an addition to the 26,000 masks that the city made last spring.

Weinberger says the city wants o prioritize essential workers in the mask distribution since it will likely be a few months before all essential workers can get the vaccine.

“We have distributed 838 of this shipment of 3,000 to 20 different organizations that deploy essential workers and that’s in addition to some city departments also using some of these masks,” Weinberger said.

City leaders say hundreds more masks will be available in the near future.

