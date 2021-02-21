Burlington police arrest car larceny suspects

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington police have arrested two men who are suspected of breaking into several cars and stealing one of them.

Police say around 1 p.m. on Saturday, they received multiple calls that several vehicles had been broken into in parking garages downtown.

Police say they arrested Wayne Morrill, 42, of Burlington and Shane Morrill, 34, of Colchester after they obtained surveillance video from one of the garages, which showed the two men driving off in one of the vehicles.

About an hour later, the Burlington Police Department got another call that two men were trying to buy gift cards with various credit cards at Market 32 on Shelburne Road. Police say a store employee was also able to provide the first name of a woman listed on one of the cards, which matched the name of a victim from the car larcenies.

Soon after that, police found the suspects and the stolen vehicle in the Shaw’s Parking lot on Shelburne Road in South Burlington.

Police say they recovered the stolen items and are analyzing them as they continue to investigate.

Acting Chief Jon Murad praised police and the public for helping track down the suspects.

“This incident goes to show that public safety is a shared responsibility,” said Murad. “It involved a lot of cooperation and good work among dispatchers, officers, and members of the public. No one likes coming out on a cold day and finding their car damaged and their property stolen. Those kinds of crimes are the responsibility of the people who perpetrate them, not victims, but the BPD reminds neighbors to lock their cars and avoid leaving valuable items visible and unattended, particularly items like wallets, credit cards, and cell phones or other electronics.”

If you have any information on this crime, you can call Burlington police at (802) 658-2704.

